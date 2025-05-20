Seguridad
El cuerpo de una mujer fue incinerado en La Pulida, norte de Quito

La víctima fue encontrada totalmente calcinada. Aún no se determina su identidad, pero en el tórax se observó un tatuaje.

   
    En imagen, el cuerpo de la mujer que fue incinerado y quedó totalmente incinerado en el norte de Quito.( Redes Sociales )
El cuerpo de una mujer fue incinerado en una vía de tercer orden en el sector Los Pinos, barrio La Pulida, norte de Quito, la mañana de este martes 20 de mayo.

La víctima es de nacionalidad ecuatoriana, pero aún no se ha podido determinar su identidad. Sí se logró observar que en el tórax tenía un tatuaje.

Este hecho habría ocurrido durante la madrugada, pues a las 06:40 un ciudadano que se dirigía a un terreno cercano observó un "maniquí quemado". Al acercarse se sorprendió al ver a una mujer. Inmediatamente, dio aviso al ECU 911.

La Policía Nacional llegó al sitio aproximadamente a las 09:00. Tras las respectivas pericias, el cuerpo fue trasladado hasta Medicina Legal para la autopsia de ley.

Los moradores de La Pulida se mostraron consternados por este hecho violento.

