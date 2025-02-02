Seguridad
02 feb 2025 , 09:51

Una mujer embarazada, entre las cuatro víctimas de un ataque armado en Jipijapa, Manabí

En el lugar del crimen, los sicarios dejaron un panfleto amenazante y una granada.

   
  • Una mujer embarazada, entre las cuatro víctimas de un ataque armado en Jipijapa, Manabí
    Imagen de casquillos de balas para graficar un ataque armado.( Pexels )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Masacre en Jipijapa, Manabí. La noche del 1 de febrero cinco personas fueron asesinadas a tiros en el barrio Cristo del Consuelo. Entre las víctimas mortales consta una mujer embarazada.

Una quinta persona sobrevivió al ataque armado, pero quedó gravemente herida.

LEA: Una bebé fue hallada gateando sola en una vía de Santa Elena; la madre fue asesinada a tiros

De manera preliminar, se conoce que los gatilleros llegaron en dos autos y dos motos. Usaron fusiles y armas cortas.

Policías y militares llegaron al sitio. En la escena del crimen se encontró un artefacto explosivo tipo granda. También un panfleto amenazante.

Una de las víctimas mortales registraba antecedentes penales.

LEA: Pedro Carbo y El Empalme, entre los cantones violentos de Guayas y bajo dominio de Los Choneros

Temas
Asesinatos
Sicariato
mujer embarazada
masacre
Policía Nacional
Manabí
Jipijapa
Noticias
Recomendadas