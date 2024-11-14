Seguridad
Una mujer fue asesinada a tiros en Manta

El crimen ocurrió cerca del estadio Jocay. Una niña resultó herida.

   
    El crimen ocurrió pasadas las 07:00 de este jueves 14 de noviembre.( Cortesía )
Una mujer fue asesinada a tiros, en Manta, la mañana de este jueves 14 de noviembre mientras conducía un vehículo. El crimen ocurrió pasadas las 07:00 cerca del estadio Jocay. La víctima fue identificada como Laura Romina Villavicencio González.

Según información preliminar, la ciudadana viajaba con dos niñas. Al menos una de ellas resultó herida.

Los criminales se transportaban en una motocicleta. Los policías que acudieron al sitio tras recibir la alerta encontraron más de 15 restos de bala. El carro tenía orificios en el parabrisas y la ventana del conductor.

El cuerpo de la mujer fue llevado al centro forense de Manta.

Esta ciudad manabita está intervenida por policías y militares desde junio de 2024, pero la tasa de homicidios intencionales no se reduce. De hecho, la cifra de muertes violentas en esa jurisdicción indica un ligero aumento, si se compara con los registros de 2023. Según datos de la Policía Nacional, desde enero a la fecha se han cometido alrededor de 280 asesinatos. En el mismo periodo de 2023 ocurrieron 265 crímenes.

