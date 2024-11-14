Una mujer fue asesinada a tiros en Manta

Una mujer fue asesinada a tiros, en <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/masacre-manta-siete-asesinados-barrio-porvenir-XE8262365 target=_blank>Manta</a></b>, la mañana de este jueves 14 de noviembre mientras conducía un vehículo. El crimen ocurrió pasadas las 07:00 cerca del <b>estadio Jocay</b>. La víctima fue<b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/intervencion-manta-duran-poca-efectividad-gobierno-noboa-ME8305178 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/megaparque-agustin-intriago-manta-AC8235727 target=_blank></a></b>