Operativo Apolo IV | Cientos de policías intervienen el cerro de Mapasingue Este, en el norte de Guayaquil

Los uniformados ingresaron a cerca de 650 viviendas.

   
    Las autoridades expusieron las evidencias encontradas en Mapasingue Este.( Policía Nacional )
Cientos de policías ejecutaron este jueves 30 de enero una gran intervención en el cerro de Mapasingue Este, en el norte de Guayaquil, donde ingresaron a cerca de 650 viviendas. Según el comandante de la Policía Nacional en la Zona 8 (Guayaquil, Durán y Samborondón), Pablo Dávila, varias de esas casas eran usadas por miembros de las organizaciones criminal Los Tiguerones y Las Águilas.

Este nuevo operativo se denominó Apolo IV. La semana pasada hubo intervenciones similares en el cerro Las Cabras (Durán), Socio Vivienda y Pascuales (Guayaquil).

Los allanamientos de esta jornada dejan 21 detenidos y armas, droga, municiones y radios intercomunicadores decomisados. La policía también desinstaló un sistema de videovigilancia que habría sido usado por criminales.

Dávila reconoció que el cerro de Mapasingue Este es de difícil acceso para la fuerza pública. Las casas de este sector empinado de la ciudad se conectan mediante escaleras.

En los operativos Apolo participan agentes de distintas unidades de la Policía Nacional. Además, se emplea tecnología para identificar a sospechosos. Hoy, por ejemplo, los uniformados utilizaban drones para facilitar la ubicación de los inmuebles y registrar las intervenciones.

