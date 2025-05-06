Seguridad
06 may 2025 , 19:23

Tres jueces ratificaron el pedido de extradición de Estados Unidos contra Luis Gonzalo H. Ch., acusado de violación en Estados Unidos

Luis Gonzalo H. CH., a un paso de ser el primer ecuatoriano extraditado a Estados Unidos, por un presunto delito de violación contra una menor de 13 años en mayo de 2024.

   
    Imagen referencial de una persona detenida. ( Freepik )
El proceso para extraditar a Luis Gonzalo H. CH. a Estados Unidos avanza. Este martes 6 de mayo de 2025, los jueces Mercedes Caicedo, Felipe Córdova y Julio Inga negaron la apelación y ratificaron la extradición, tras el fallo, seguirá detenido.

En la consulta popular de 2024, los ecuatorianos aprobaron que la extradición de sus ciudadanos al extranjero sea legal.

El sujeto es buscado por una Corte de Minneapolis, por un caso de presunta conducta sexual delictiva en primer grado, contra una menor de 13 años de edad en mayo de 2024.

El ecuatoriano, acusado de violación en Estados Unidos y buscado por la justicia de ese país, fue capturado en Macas, provincia de Morona, en febrero.

Este hombre se encontraba oculto en Pallatanga, provincia de Chimborazo, y utilizaba la fachada de conductor de una camioneta de uso comercial para evadir a las autoridades

Los uniformados lograron obtener la orden de captura del sospechoso.

