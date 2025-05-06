Tres jueces ratificaron el pedido de extradición de Estados Unidos contra Luis Gonzalo H. Ch., acusado de violación en Estados Unidos

<b>El proceso para extraditar a Luis Gonzalo H. CH. a Estados Unidos avanza.</b> Este martes 6 de mayo de 2025, los jueces Mercedes Caicedo, Felipe Córdova y Julio Inga negaron la apelación y ratificaron la <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/extradicion target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/daniel-salcedo-disculpas-caso-metastasis-DG9293140 target=_blank></a> <b><a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/violacion target=_blank></a></b><a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/macas target=_blank></a> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/chimborazo target=_blank></a></b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/asesinatos-guasmo-guayaquil-crimenes-CB9289004 target=_blank></a>