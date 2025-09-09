Seguridad
09 sep 2025 , 17:46

Un líder gremial de cangrejeros y su esposa fueron asesinados en Naranjal, Guayas

El presidente de la asociación de cangrejeros del recinto El Salvador, del cantón Naranjal de Guayas, y su esposa fueron asesinados la tarde de este martes 9 de septiembre.

   
    Foto de un carro de la Policía Nacional en la vía Naranjal hacia la parroquia Santa Rosa de Flandes.( Noticias La Unika - Facebook )
Pedro Lara, presidente de la Asociación de Cangrejeros del recinto El Salvador del cantón Naranjal de la provincia de Guayas, y su esposa fueron asesinados este martes 9 de septiembre.

El doble crimen fue cometido alrededor de las 15:00 en la vía de Naranjal hacia la parroquia Santa Rosa de Flandes. La pareja regresaba de hacer compras, según medios locales.

Los ciudadanos fueron baleados en múltiples veces en la vía pública. La Policía Nacional ya se encuentra investigado este hecho violento.

Según testigos, la pareja fue interceptada por desconocidos que los persiguieron y dispararon en múltiples ocasiones, acabando con sus vidas en plena vía pública. Las autoridades ya se encuentran investigando el crimen para dar con los responsables.

El cantón Naranjal registró 74 muertes violentas hasta julio del 2025, según cifras del informe de Homicidios Intencionales.

