Leonardo Cortázar, procesado en el caso Encuentro, fue detenido en Panamá

Cortázar tenía una orden internacional de captura. Ecuador lo buscaba desde mayo de 2024.

   
    Leonardo Cortázar fue detenido en Panamá.( Cortesía )
Leonardo Cortázar Arcos, uno de los procesados por el delito de delincuencia organizada en el caso Encuentro, fue detenido este jueves 20 de marzo en Panamá, según informó el ministro del Interior, John Reimberg. Cortázar era requerido por la Justicia ecuatoriana desde mayo del año pasado.

El caso Encuentro expuso una red de corrupción en empresas públicas durante el Gobierno de Guillermo Lasso. Algunas de ellas eran del sector eléctrico.

En total, eran siete los procesados, pero dos de ellos ya han sido sentenciados: Danilo Carrera Drouet (cuñado de Lasso) y Antonio Icaza, un exgerente de la Corporación Nacional de Electricidad (CNEL). El primero fue condenado a 10 años de cárcel y el segundo a nueve años y cuatro meses de reclusión.

Cortázar estaba en el grupo de los cinco prófugos. La Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) lo identificó como un operador de la estructura criminal.

Otro de los prófugos es Hernán Luque, expresidente de la extinta Empresa Coordinadora de Empresas Públicas (EMCO). Él fue detenido en Argentina el 8 de febrero de 2024 y desde entonces se tramita su extradición. A inicios de marzo, la Procuración General de Argentina emitió un dictamen favorable y resta la decisión de la Corte Suprema de ese país.

Nain Massuh, otro prófugo, fue detenido en enero en Botogá, pero tampoco ha llegado a Ecuador. Su proceso de extradición sigue en curso.

