20 dic 2024 , 17:47

Cuatro presuntos integrantes de la banda Cartel Ecuatoriano fueron condenados por terrorismo en Guayaquil

Los ahora sentenciados tenían en su poder municiones, droga y tacos de dinamita.

   
    Dos de los presuntos implicados en el delito. ( Fiscalía )
Fuente:
propia
Redacción
Tony F. B., Ángel B. B., Michael M. F. y Néstor M. F., presuntos integrantes del grupo delictivo Cartel Ecuatoriano, fueron sentenciados a 13 años de cárcel por el delito de terrorismo en Guayaquil, informó la Fiscalía este viernes 20 de diciembre de 2024.

Los cuatro sujetos fueron detenidos el 12 de enero de este año en posesión de 10 cartuchos de 9mm, un arma de fuego tipo pistola, 214 gramos de marihuana listos para el expendio, dos objetos cilíndricos rojos ‒presumiblemente dinamita‒ con sus mechas de detonación y sus seguridades.

LEA: Desapariciones forzadas en Ecuador: Organismos de Derechos Humanos denuncian al menos nueve casos

Además, en su poder se hallaron cuatro hojas con textos alusivos a enfrentamientos internos entre agrupaciones delictivas, así como su posición contra el Gobierno y las fuerzas del orden.

Un Tribunal de Justicia también le impuso una multa de 60 salarios básicos unificados y el embargo de bienes y cuentas bancarias.

LEA: Menores desaparecidos en Guayaquil: ¿Hay militares implicados y grupos criminales detrás del caso?

