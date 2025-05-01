Seguridad
Guayaquil | Cuatro hombres acudieron a una oferta de trabajo, pero fueron secuestrados

Cuatro hombres, que habían acudido a una casa del norte de Guayaquil por una oferta de trabajo, fueron secuestrados. La Policía los liberó seis horas después.

   
Cuatro hombres permanecieron secuestrados seis horas en una vivienda de Las Orquídeas, norte de Guayaquil. Las víctimas fueron contactadas por delincuentes mediante redes sociales para ofrecerles trabajo.

Dos de ellos son soldadores y llegaron en un carro con herramientas desde el cantón Cayambe en Pichincha y fueron citados a las 09:00, en la Terminal Terrestre de Guayaquil.

Luego los hicieron dirigirse a un centro comercial en la av. Francisco de Orellana, de allí, los llevaron a la vivienda donde los secuestraron y les robaron su vehículo.

"Nos proceden a hacer entrar porque ahí era la reunión con los que iban invertir plata del proyecto. Entramos y nos cierran la puerta, nos golpean y amarran enseguida", señala una de las víctimas, quien también indicó que fueron golpeados con martillos.

En la misma casa, los delincuentes llevaron a otros dos hombres, de guayaquil que también habían sido contactados bajo engaños en las redes sociales y también les robaron sus vehículos.

Los cuatro secuestrados permanecieron allí hasta las 15:00 cuando uno de ellos logró soltarse y salir para pedir ayuda a los moradores, quienes avisaron a los policías.

Según las víctimas, los captores eran seis hombres y dos mujeres que aún no se habían comunicado con sus familiares, porque huyeron antes de que lleguen los agentes.

Jimmy Pillajo, jefe policial del distrito Pascuales, señaló que hallaron un arma de fuego, un martillo y una foto de la posible causante de secuestro.

Los perjudicados presentaron la denuncia en la Fiscalía, mientras que los uniformados iniciaron la búsqueda de los delincuentes que se llevaron los tres vehículos.

