23 oct 2024 , 06:18

Guayaquil: La hija secuestrada de un comerciante del Cristo del Consuelo fue liberada

La mujer secuestrada regresó a su casa anoche desorientada, indicaron moradores. La Policía afirmó que la joven fue liberada bajo presión de sus labores de investigación.

   
La hija de un comerciante del suroeste de Guayaquil, secuestrada el pasado 18 de octubre, fue liberada la noche del martes 22 de octubre.

Según indicaron moradores, la joven regresó desorientada al Cristo del Consuelo a las 20:00, sector donde reside ella y su familia, y fue ayudada por vecinos para retornar a su hogar.

Vecinos señalan que ella llegó embarcada en un bus que pasa por el sector, tras ser soltada por los criminales. Se desconoce si sus familiares o vecinos tuvieron que pagar el rescate.

La Policía afirmó pasadas las 23:00 que la mujer fue liberada por los delincuentes bajo presión tras activación de protocolos y labores de investigación.

Su rapto quedó registrado en un video donde se vio como cuatro hombres llegaron hasta el local comercial del padre de la mujer y se la llevaron el pasado 18 de octubre.

Desde entonces, los habitantes del sector realizaron vigilias y rezos para pedir por el regreso de la joven.

