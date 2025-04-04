Seguridad
Dos guardias de seguridad fueron asesinados durante el asalto a un tráiler en Balzar, Guayas

Dos de los asaltantes resultaron heridos en el enfrentamiento. Uno de ellos registra antecedentes judiciales desde 1998.

   
    Agentes de Criminalística, Dinased y la Fiscalía General del Estado llegaron al sitio para el levantamiento de los cuerpos y la recolección de indicios.( Cortesía )
Dos guardias de una empresa de seguridad privada fueron asesinados la noche del jueves 3 de abril en Balzar, provincia del Guayas, durante un violento asalto a un tráiler que se dirigía a Quito.

Según reportes de la Policía Nacional, al menos cuatro vehículos interceptaron al camión a la altura del Redondel Norte, en la salida de la cabecera cantonal. Los atacantes abrieron fuego contra el tráiler, que era escoltado por una camioneta de seguridad.

En ambos vehículos —el tráiler y la camioneta— se movilizaban agentes de seguridad. Uno de los guardias que viajaba en el camión logró responder al ataque con su arma de fuego, lo que desató un intenso cruce de disparos. Dos de los asaltantes resultaron heridos en el enfrentamiento.

Uno de los sospechosos heridos registra antecedentes judiciales desde 1998 por delitos como narcotráfico, robo y asociación ilícita. Ambos fueron trasladados en estado grave a casas de salud en Guayaquil.

Agentes de Criminalística, Dinased y la Fiscalía General del Estado llegaron al sitio para el levantamiento de los cuerpos y la recolección de indicios. En la escena se hallaron más de 30 restos de proyectiles.

Las autoridades retuvieron tanto el tráiler como la camioneta de la empresa de seguridad para fines investigativos.

