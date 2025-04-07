Seguridad
07 abr 2025 , 19:46

Las Fuerzas Armadas movilizan sus tropas para reforzar la seguridad en las elecciones del 13 de abril de 2025

La movilización de tropas para el control y seguridad de los comicios por la segunda vuelta inició. El 80 % por ciento del personal en servicio activo de las fuerzas armadas, estará en los recintos electorales

   
Las Fuerzas Armadas adelantaron la movilización de tropas para reforzar el control de la seguridad en las elecciones presidenciales de segunda vuelta.

Este lunes llegaron al Fuerte Huancavilca, en Guayaquil, 600 militares de las unidades del interior para garantizar la custodia y distribución del material electoral en los 25 cantones de Guayas.

También para establecer nuevos puntos de vigilancia, de patrullaje móvil y ampliar los operativos de control de armas, municiones y explosivos en las zonas de conflicto.

Otros 1 500 uniformados fueron trasladados vía terrestre, en aviones y helicópteros, a los cantones más afectados por el invierno en las provincias de Esmeraldas, Manabí, Los Ríos, El Oro y Santa Elena para la distribución de los paquetes electorales.

Desde el 10 de marzo, los 40 mil militares en servicio activo están concentrados en sus unidades por disposición del comando conjunto. El 80 % del personal será destinado a los 4 350 planteles educativos escogidos por el CNE como recintos electorales.

Hasta este lunes, las Fuerzas Armadas distribuyeron el material electoral a las bodegas de 19 de las 24 delegaciones provinciales electorales. Faltan las provincias de Chimborazo, Bolívar, Tungurahua, Cotopaxi y Pichincha.

Desde el aeropuerto de Shell, cantón Mera, se enviaron, en un helicóptero Super Puma del Ejército, los últimos paquetes a los recintos más lejanos de Pastaza, Zamora Chinchipe y Morona Santiago.

