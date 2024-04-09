Seguridad
El Frente Militar analizó nuevas estrategias para enfrentar al narcotráfico y el crimen organizado

Redacción y Televistazo

El fin del estado de excepción, lo obligó a reorganizar las operaciones de seguridad interna.

La persistencia del conflicto armado interno obligó al Frente Militar a buscar nuevas estrategias para continuar la guerra en contra de las 22 organizaciones consideradas terroristas.

Este martes el ministro de defensa, Giancarlo Loffredo, convocó al Jefe del Comando Conjunto, Jaime Vela, a los Comandantes del Ejército, Fernando Adatti; de la Marina, Miguel Córdova; de la Fuerza Aérea, Celiano Cevallos, para planificar las nuevas operaciones.

El pasado domingo, el presidente Daniel Noboa dispuso al mando militar que en el término de 30 días emita los planes y directivas para la aplicación de las regulaciones especiales de la seguridad, defensa y control a escala nacional, una vez que terminaron los 90 días de estado de excepción.

Desde este lunes los militares ejecutan las operaciones de seguridad interna en coordinación con la Policía y Fiscalía para legalizar los allanamientos y detenciones.

Las investigaciones y planes operativos se dirigirán a neutralizar a los grupos y cabecillas vinculados al narcotráfico, crimen organizado, minería ilegal, extorsión, secuestro, entre otros delitos.

Se fortalecerá el control y seguridad de las fronteras, especialmente con Colombia, por donde ingresa la droga al Ecuador para su distribución.

La seguridad en las cárceles se mantiene. Con mayor presencia de tropas en los siete de 35 centros penitenciarios, considerados rojos por su peligrosidad.

