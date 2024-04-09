El Frente Militar analizó nuevas estrategias para enfrentar al narcotráfico y el crimen organizado

La persistencia del <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/saldo-final-estado-excepcion-ecuador-20-terroristas-abatidos-FF7124711 target=_blank>conflicto armado interno</a></b> obligó al <b>Frente Militar</b> a buscar <b>nuevas estrategias</b> para <b>continuar la guerra</b> en contra de las <b>22 organizaciones</b> consideradas <b>terroristas.</b> Este martes el<b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/estado-excepcion-fin-toque-queda-LH7119951 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b>