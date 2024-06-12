Seguridad
12 jun 2024 , 13:25

El Bloque de Seguridad allanó la vivienda del hermano menor de alias Fito en Manta

Las fuerzas del orden continúan los operativos para encontrar el paradero de José Adolfo Macías Villamar, alias Fito, el cabecilla principal de Los Choneros que se fugó de la cárcel Regional.

  • El Bloque de Seguridad allanó la vivienda del hermano menor de alias Fito en Manta
    Imagen del allanamiento de la vivienda de Yandri Macías, hermano menor de alias Fito.( Cortesía )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

La Policía Nacional y las Fuerzas Armadas, quienes conforman el Bloque de Seguridad, allanaron la vivienda de Yandry Macías Villamar, hermano de menor de José Adolfo Villamar, alias Fito, en Manta.

La intervención se produjo en el sector de La Pradera. Según fotos compartidas en redes sociales, los ocupantes de la vivienda están siendo retenidos, y se están revisando los vehículos presentes.

Yandry Macías es funcionario de la Empresa de Movilidad de Manta, que funciona como la agencia de tránsito municipal del cantón manabita.

Le puede interesar: El papel de la pareja de Fito: así movió el dinero de Los Choneros

Alias Fito, cabecilla principal del grupo terrorista Los Choneros se fugó de la cárcel Regional en enero del 2024. Desde entonces, se han realizado numerosos operativos con el objetivo de dar su paradero.

Su familia, y otras personas que han sido vinculados a su entorno, fueron expulsados de Argentina. La anterior semana, la vivienda de Fito, ubicada en el barrio San Agustín, fue allanada.

Noticia en desarrollo

Temas
los choneros
allanamiento
Bloque de Seguridad
alias Fito
José Adolfo Macías Villamar
Ecuador
Manta
Noticias
Recomendadas