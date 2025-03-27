Seguridad
Un feto enterrado es hallado en el bosque Palo Santo, norte de Guayaquil

Este mismo miércoles, pero en el sur de Quito, un bebé recién nacido fue encontrado sin vida en un contenedor de basura.

   
    Imagen de archivo de uno de los senderos del bosque Palo Santo, en Urbanor.( Facebook Bosque Protector Sendero de Palo Santo )
Un feto humano fue encontrado enterrado en el bosque Palo Santo, en Urbanor, norte de Guayaquil. El hallazgo ocurrió este miércoles 26 de marzo. Agentes de la Dinased, Dinapen, Criminalística y Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) acudieron al sitio para levantar los restos humanos y recoger indicios. Las autoridades no precisaron cuánto tiempo de gestación tenía el feto.

Este mismo miércoles, pero en el sur de Quito, un bebé recién nacido fue encontrado sin vida en un contenedor de basura. "Es un niño de aproximadamente ocho meses", manifestó Alejandro Yánez, jefe policial en el distrito Quitumbe. El hallazgo macabro conmocionó a los habitantes.

Mientras que, a inicios de febrero, en Tulcán, provincia de Carchi, otro feto sin vida, que tenía aproximadamente 26 semanas de gestación, fue abandonado en una calle. El pequeño estaba envuelto en papel higiénico. La comunidad sepultó al nonato.

