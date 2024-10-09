Seguridad
Exdirigentes estudiantiles son procesados por la muerte de una joven en el Centralazo

La chica de 21 años fue aplastada por una multitud que hizo el famoso portazo con el fin de no pagar la entrada del evento e ingresar al concierto

   
    Paramédicos acudieron a la emergencia, pero constataron que la joven había fallecido. ( Fiscalía )
Cristian Mauricio Ch. y Erick Josías B., exdirigentes estudiantiles de la Universidad Central del Ecuador, serán investigados por el presunto delito de homicidio culposo por la muerte de una joven ocurrida en 2019 durante un concierto conocido como Centralazo, a propósito de las fiestas de Quito.

Según Fiscalía, los exdirigentes no gestionaron los permisos necesarios con los órganos de control competentes: la Intendencia de Policía, el Municipio de Quito, el Cuerpo de Bomberos y la Cruz Roja.

"Esta falta de gestión habría provocado el descontrol en el acceso al estadio de la universidad, donde se llevaba a cabo el concierto", dice el Ministerio Público.

La muerte de la joven ocurrió el 22 de noviembre de 2019, en las inmediaciones del estadio universitario, cuando varios jóvenes hicieron el famoso portazo para no pagar una entrada e ingresar al concierto.

La chica de 21 años murió por asfixia por sofocación y obstrucción de vías aéreas.

