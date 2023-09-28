Seguridad
El ministro Juan Zapata descarta la presencia del Tren de Aragua en Ecuador

Autoridades de Ecuador, Perú y Chile vigilan sus fronteras tras la fuga de la cárcel del cabecilla de la banda El Tren de Aragua.

    El ministro Juan Zapata durante una rueda de prensa en el COE. ( Foto: Salud )

El ministro del Interior, Juan Zapata, descartó la presencia de la mega banda venezolana El Tren de Aragua en Ecuador.

"En Ecuador descartamos la presencia del Tren de Aragua. No existe evidencia de que esta agrupación delictiva opere en el país", señaló.

Estas declaraciones surgen después de que un jefe de Policía de la provincia de Tungurahua manifestara que el Tren de Aragua opera ahí desde el 2021 bajo otro nombre.

Declaraciones que fueron descartadas por Zapata.

"Dentro de nuestros mapas de calor no se ha determinado la operación de este GDO (grupo delincuencial organizado) venezolano, cuyos procedimientos son sumamente violentos en cuanto a sicariatos, secuestros extorsivos y selectivos", afirmó Zapata.

El ministro sí indicó que se encuentran vigilantes de las fronteras ecuatorianas ante el posible ingreso al país de Héctor Guerrero Flores, alias Niño Guerrero, cabecilla de la banda El Tren de Aragua, quien se fugó de la cárcel de Torocón.

Las autoridades de Perú y Chile también han reforzado la seguridad en sus fronteras para evitar su posible entrada.

Incluso, el Gobierno de Perú ha contemplado ofrecer una recompensa por información que permita su captura.

