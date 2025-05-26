Seguridad
Manta: dos mujeres fueron baleadas y los sicarios quemaron el carro que usaron

Testigos señalan que el carro que apareció incinerado en el sector El Palmar de Manta fue usado para el ataque armado contra dos hermanas que salieron de un gimnasio, esta mañana.

   
    Imagen de un carro incinerado en el sector de El Palmar, en Manta. El auto habría sido usado para el asesinato de dos hermanas.( Cortesía )
Dos hermanas de 31 y 28 años fueron víctimas de un ataque armado la mañana de este lunes 26 de mayo en el barrio Floreana de Manta, cuando salían de un gimnasio.

Las mujeres fueron identificadas como Rebeca Zambrano, quien falleció en la balacera, y Colyn Zambrano, quien se encuentra en delicado estado en una casa de salud, confirmó la fiscal Alexandra Bravo.

A un kilómetro de la escena del crimen, en el sector de Los Cactus, fue incinerado el carro usado para cometer este crimen. El vehículo coincide con la descripción dada por testigos.

En el sector donde ocurrió el doble crimen hay varias cámaras de seguridad públicas y privadas, entre ellas un Ojo de Águila del ECU 911, con las que se espera que la Policía Nacional pueda recabar la información que los pueda ayudar a localizar a los asesinos.

196 personas han sido asesinadas en el distrito Manta-Montecristi-Jaramijó en lo que va del 2025.

