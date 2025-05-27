Dos personas fueron asesinadas a tiros en la Nueva Aurora, sur de Quito

Un <b>hombre y una mujer </b>fueron <b>asesinados a tiros</b> la tarde de este martes 27 de mayo en la <b>Nueva Aurora</b>, <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito target=_blank>sur de Quito</a>. La <b>Policía Nacional</b> llegó al sitio y verificó en un video que dos sujetos a bordo de <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/german-caceres-apelacion-femicidio-maria-belen-bernal-GC9400778 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/dos-detenidos-allanamiento-deposito-clandestino-robo-combustible-sur-quito-cutuglahua-ML9397086 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/conocoto-valle-chillos-registran-10-asaltos-semanales-quito-inseguridad-AK9396637 target=_blank></a>