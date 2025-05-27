Seguridad
27 may 2025 , 18:19

Dos personas fueron asesinadas a tiros en la Nueva Aurora, sur de Quito

El ataque armado ocurrió cerca de la Unidad de Policía Comunitaria Nueva Aurora.

   
    Imagen referencial para graficar un ataque armado.( Canva )
Redacción
Un hombre y una mujer fueron asesinados a tiros la tarde de este martes 27 de mayo en la Nueva Aurora, sur de Quito.

La Policía Nacional llegó al sitio y verificó en un video que dos sujetos a bordo de una motocicleta fueron los causantes del hecho violento.

Tras efectuar los disparos, huyeron con rumbo desconocido.

De manera preliminar se conoció que el ataque habría estado dirigido al hombre. Pero las balas también alcanzaron a una mujer que se encontraba en la zona, por lo que sería una víctima colateral.

Los cuerpos de las personas quedaron tendidos en plena calle, en la avenida General Julio Andrade y Rome Vásquez, cerca de una Unidad de Policía Comunitaria.

La identidad de las víctimas mortales aún no ha sido determinada.

