22 may 2025 , 16:51

El docente acusado de abuso sexual en Rumiñahui va a juicio, pero se defenderá en libertad

El profesor de educación física es sospechoso de abusar sexualmente de al menos 20 menores de edad. Mientras espera la audiencia de juicio, usará grillete electrónico.

   
    Imagen referencial para graficar a un docente impartiendo clases.( Pexels )
Juan Pinchao
Steeven P., el docente de educación física de una unidad educativa de Sangolquí, cantón Rumiñahui, provincia de Pichincha, irá a juicio por presunto abuso sexual en contra de varios estudiantes menores de edad.

No obstante, en este llamado a juicio hubo una particularidad. La jueza del cantón Rumiñahui no ratificó la prisión preventiva en contra del sospechoso.

En su lugar, dispuso que use grillete electrónico, presentación periódica ante una autoridad y prohibición de salida del país.

El abogado de los padres de las víctimas sostiene que al menos 20 niños fueron abusados por el profesor de educación física.

"Este profesor les tenía amenazados. Les decía que no les va a dejar jugar fútbol o aislar de sus compañeros", relató una madre. "Los psicólogos nos dijeron que nuestra nena está afectada, ella habló de besos del profesor", indicó otro padre en entrevista con ECUAVISA el 23 de abril de 2025.

