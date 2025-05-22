El docente acusado de abuso sexual en Rumiñahui va a juicio, pero se defenderá en libertad

Steeven P., el <b>docente de educación física</b> de una unidad educativa de <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/sangolqui target=_blank>Sangolquí</a>, <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/canton-ruminahui target=_blank>cantón Rumiñahui</a>, provincia de Pichincha, irá a juicio por presunto <b>abuso sexual </b>en contra de varios estudiantes <b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/unidad-educativa-pronuncia-caso-presunto-abuso-sexual-20-menores-EH9238314 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/sociedad/docente-ruminahui-acusado-abuso-sexual-menores-EA9200262 target=_blank></a>