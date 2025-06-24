Seguridad
24 jun 2025 , 07:07

Quito | Delincuentes intentaron robar un auto durante un velorio; dispararon un arma traumática al ser descubiertos

Los vecinos lamentan que el barrio Ana María, que se caracterizaba por la seguridad y tranquilidad, ahora viva alarmado por delincuencia.

   
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Televistazo
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Las cámaras captaron cuando tres hombres se bajaron de un carro y se acercaron a otro que estaba parqueado afuera de una casa donde se llevaba a cabo un velorio. Mientras lo veían salieron vecinos del interior de la vivienda para impedir que se lo lleven. Ocurrió en el barrio Ana María, en la parroquia Cochapamba, norte de Quito.

"El chico se lanza al carro para atraparles, pero le disparan, le llegan uno en el pecho y otro en el estómago. Los delincuentes se van disparando", contó una testigo. "Nos supieron decir que eran balas de goma. Si eran balas letales le mataban al chico", dijo otra vecina.

Mientras el auto arrancó continuaban disparando y se fueron. En el afectado quedaron las huellas de los disparos con el arma traumática y en el vehículo orificios de los impactos.

LEA: Quito | Una mujer sufrió una golpiza durante asalto en Cochapamba

El hecho causó conmoción en el barrio y trajo a la memoria un incidente similar ocurrido semanas atrás. "Hace un mes que estuvimos en un velorio en mi casa también fue lo mismo", relató una moradora

Los vecinos lamentan que el barrio que se caracterizaba por la seguridad y tranquilidad ahora viva alarmado por delincuencia. Dicen que no sienten resguardo y que lo necesitan por los delitos no paran.

Denuncian que motos y vehículos transitan permanentemente por el barrio despertando sospecha y temor, por lo que piden ayuda.

LEA: Un hombre murió a tiros en el sur de Quito

Temas
disparos
intento de robo
velorio
automóvil
video
arma traumática
Quito
Cochapamba
Noticias
Recomendadas