Estado de excepción: los homicidios se han reducido en Ecuador, pero la inseguridad se mantiene

En el decreto del nuevo estado de excepción, el presidente Daniel Noboa incorporó las cifras de muertes violentas en las provincias con restricciones para la movilidad.

   
En el último decreto de estado de excepción, firmado hoy, el presidente Daniel Noboa publicó las cifras de las muertes violentas en siete provincias y dos cantones, para justificar la movilización de las Fuerzas Armadas y Policía Nacional.

La información fue generada por la Dirección Nacional de Investigación de Delitos contra la Vida, Muertes Violentas, Desapariciones, Secuestro y Extorsión, DINASED, de la Policía. En el decreto constan las cifras oficiales de muertes violentas, asociadas directamente con el crimen organizado.

Según el Gobierno, entre enero y septiembre de 2023 y 2024, los homicidios intencionales bajaron en cinco provincias donde el estado de excepción ha estado vigente, por períodos, desde el 9 de enero.

  • Guayas: 2 696 / 2 065
  • Manabí: 656 / 585
  • Los Ríos: 631 / 557
  • El Oro: 441 / 341
  • Santa Elena: 158 / 138

    • En cambio, los homicidios subieron en dos provincias fronterizas con Colombia:

  • Orellana: 35 / 86
  • Sucumbíos: 60 / 83

    • Entre enero y septiembre de 2023 hubo 4 677 homicidios y en el mismo periodo de este año 3 855. La reducción es del 18%, pero las muertes violentas no paran, pese a los siete estados de excepción firmados por el Presidente por motivos de inseguridad.

    Le puede interesar: Daniel Noboa incluye a Quito en nuevo estado de excepción, con toque de queda focalizado, en cantones de ocho provincias

    Noboa señala que existe incapacidad del estado para superar la intensidad de la violencia, con un régimen constitucional ordinario, por lo que se requieren medidas excepcionales para movilizar a las Fuerzas Armadas.

    En el decreto de este jueves se incorporó al Distrito Metropolitano de Quito. Las cifras por delito entre 2023 y 2024 son:

  • Homicidio: 151 /134
  • Asesinato: 31 / 33
  • Sicariato: 1 / 3
  • Femicidio: 14 / 3

    • El total de muertes violentas también bajó de 197 a 173 en la capital. Si las cifras están a la baja porque se mantiene el estado de excepción:

    “No vamos a permitir que so pretextos de temas electorales quieran calentarnos las calles, como ya no lo pueden hacer en las cárceles, ahora lo hacen en las calles; Quito es nuestra capital, vamos a tener que cuidar nuestra ciudad, ya lo hicieron con incendios y esto no va a hacer una excepción”.

    Pero según el Presidente, en Quito existe presencia de grupos armados organizados que buscan desestabilizar la institucionalidad del Estado.

