Cuenca: prisión preventiva para el sospechoso de la desaparición de una joven universitaria

<b>Segundo C.</b> fue detenido la noche del miércoles 15 de noviembre por su presunta responsabilidad en la<b> desaparición de Abigaíl Supliguicha</b>, una joven universitaria de <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/otros-deportes/una-persona-fue-atropellada-en-una-carrera-automovilistica-en-azuay-XA6332550 target=_blank>Cuenca</a>. <b>Abigaíl Supliguicha</b> es una<b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/otros-deportes/una-persona-fue-atropellada-en-una-carrera-automovilistica-en-azuay-XA6332550 target=_blank></a>