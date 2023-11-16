Seguridad
16 nov 2023 , 12:24

Cuenca: prisión preventiva para el sospechoso de la desaparición de una joven universitaria

Redacción

La joven Abigaíl Supliguicha va casi 40 días desaparecida.

Redacción

Segundo C. fue detenido la noche del miércoles 15 de noviembre por su presunta responsabilidad en la desaparición de Abigaíl Supliguicha, una joven universitaria de Cuenca.

Abigaíl Supliguicha es una estudiante de Filosofía en la Universidad de Cuenca. La tarde del miércoles la institución difundió un afiche en el que se mostraba a un hombre, quien caminaba con Abigaíl y fue la última persona que la vio con vida.

Debido a esto, las autoridades realizaron un operativo y detuvieron al sospechoso en el sector de Sayausí, debido a sus características similares con el de la foto.

La mañana de este jueves un juez le dictó prisión preventiva por el presunto delito de desaparición involuntaria.

Abigaíl Supliguicha se encuentra desaparecida desde el 7 de octubre y ya se cumplen 39 días desde que desconoce su paradero.

