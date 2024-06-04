Seguridad
Los féretros de Cristhian Nieto y Nicole Burgos son velados en Babahoyo, Los Ríos

Sus cuerpos llegaron a la capital de Los Ríos en la noche del lunes 3 de mayo. Cinco policías precautelaron su velación.

Los restos de Cristhian Nieto y Nicole Burgos llegaron a Babahoyo anoche, cerca de las 19:00, hasta una sala de velación ubicada en las calles 9 de Noviembre entre General Barona y Malecón, en el sur de la capital de Los Ríos.

Personal de tránsito cerró el paso vehicular. Cinco policías del grupo motorizado acudieron para precautelar la seguridad.

Decenas de ciudadanos hicieron fila para ingresar hasta la sala y dar el ultimo adiós a los esposos, quienes tenían decenas de files de fans en redes sociales. Se les permitió el paso en grupos de 10.

Los esposos murieron en Manta, Manabí, la noche del domingo, cuando iba a comenzar un show en el circo. Estaba previsto que se presenten integrantes de su red de creadores de contenido cuando comenzó la balacera.

Un joven de 24 años que acudió al espectáculo también falleció, y es considerada como víctima colateral, pues según la Policía, el ataque fue direccionado a Nieto, que era asambleísta alterno de Los Ríos por el movimiento Revolución Ciudadana.

Hace cinco años su nombre saltó a la palestra pública por su fundación Cristhian Rescata con la que ganó miles de seguidores en redes sociales.

"Cristhian Eladio Nieto Vera no posee ningún tipo de antecedente, pero en la Función Judicial consta con cuatro procesos judiciales, un proceso judicial en el 2018 por extorsión, otros en el 2018 por estafa, en el 2021 tiene un archivo de una investigación previa, en el 2024 por intimidación", relató Fabary Montalvo, jefe policial de la Zona Manabí.

El velorio continuará hasta el martes. Está previsto que el sepelio sea a las 15:00.

