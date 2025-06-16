Seguridad
16 jun 2025 , 13:40

Autoridades liderarán el control desde Guayaquil de los 30 distritos más violentos de Ecuador

Entre Guayaquil y Durán se encuentran cinco de los 30 distritos más violentos de Ecuador. Hasta mediados de junio, esta zona registra 690 asesinatos que el mismo periodo del año pasado.

   
A partir de hoy, y por disposición presidencial, se trasladará oficialmente a Guayaquil la Comandancia General de la Policía Nacional y del Ministerio del Interior a esta ciudad, sacudida por una escalada de violencia criminal.

La medida responde a la grave situación que vive la Zona 8 conformada por Guayaquil, Durán y Samborondón, la más peligrosa del país. De enero al 14 de junio del 2024, 987 personas fueron asesinadas. En el mismo periodo de este año van 1 683 crímenes, un aumento de 696 casos.

Televistazo conoció que luego del medio día empezó a llegar la cúpula policial a Guayaquil pues a las 15:00, en el cantón Durán, uno de los epicentros del crimen organizado, se instalará el Consejo de Seguridad del Estado (Cosepe), encabezado por el Presidente de la República y con la presencia de la cúpula policial, la primera acción desde esta nueva sede.

Por la mañana, el comandante general de la policía, Pablo Dávila, y el Ministro del Interior, John Reimberg, comparecieron ante la Comisión de Fiscalización y Control Político de la Asamblea Nacional. En su intervención denunciaron la corrupción en la justicia y el uso abusivo de arrestos domiciliarios, que requieren resguardo policial.

Según información obtenida por Ecuavisa, desde Guayaquil se liderará el control de los 30 distritos más conflictivos del país. En el caso de la Zona 8 se trabajará con mayor fuerza en cinco de ellos, donde se cometen siete de cada 10 crimenes. Se trata de Nueva Prosperina, Durán, Pascuales, Portete y el Sur.

Para esta misión, según la policía, se han asignado 2 100 agentes y 1 000 motorizados.

