Seguridad
05 may 2025 , 20:07

97 colegios de Guayaquil son resguardados por la Policía Nacional para evitar hechos violentos

El programa Comunidades Educativas Seguras y Protectoras de la Policía y el Ministerio de Educación busca reducir la violencia en las cercanías de 229 planteles de la región Costa.

   
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Televistazo y Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Las clases en unidades educativas fiscales iniciaron este 5 de mayo en el régimen Costa-Galápagos y con ello también arrancó el programa Comunidades Educativas Seguras y Protectoras, con el que la Policía y el Ministerio de Educación buscan reducir la violencia en las cercanías de esos planteles.

Este lunes, los gendarmes amanecieron en los exteriores de los colegios que se consideran en mayor riesgo. Guayaquil es la ciudad con más establecimientos en este programa, con 94. Esto, a su vez, hace que Guayas sea la provincia con mayor presencia en este plan, con 136 unidades de las 229 de la región Costa.

Le puede interesar: ¿Por qué se llama tosferina? El origen del nombre de esta enfermedad que tiene en alerta a Ecuador

20 de los colegios resguardados se encuentran en el sur del Puerto Principal. En los exteriores del colegio Guayaquil, los agentes vigilaron mientras los estudiantes hacían fila para ingresar. Los padres de familia exigen solo una cosa: que la presencia sea constante.

Los recorridos se repitieron en la Unidad Educativa Vicente Rocafuerte y otros planteles del suroeste, el centro y el norte. Desde Segura EP aseguraron que activaron videovigilancia en 1 345 colegios de Guayaquil y se envió personal a 190 planteles.

En Durán, 64 de los 450 uniformados asignados al cantón, se apostaron en las ocho instituciones priorizadas. Estuvieron armados en el ingreso, unos a pie, otros en moto y con patrullero, también hubo control de tránsito.

Lea también: 229 instituciones educativas de la Costa están priorizadas para un plan de seguridad

Ante la inseguridad en la urbe, la Policía analiza aumentar cinco unidades educativas al programa. Entre las acciones está el patrullaje y controlar el comercio informal.

"También tenemos casos de gente que usa uniformes para acercarse a las unidades educativas", dijo Santiago Gavilanes, jefe policial de Durán.

La Policía Nacional y el Ministerio de Educación señalan que el programa Comunidades Educativas Seguras y Protectoras permitió reducir un 30 % de violencia en los alrededores de las unidades educativas priorizadas.

Temas
regreso a clases
Policía Nacional
Ministerio de Educación
régimen Costa-Galápagos
Guayaquil
Guayas
Noticias
Recomendadas