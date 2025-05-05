97 colegios de Guayaquil son resguardados por la Policía Nacional para evitar hechos violentos

Las <b>clases en unidades educativas fiscales</b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/regreso-clases-mascarillas-costa-galapagos-NI9280870 target=_blank>iniciaron este 5 de mayo</a></b> en el régimen Costa-Galápagos y con ello <b>también arrancó el programa Comunidades Educativas Seguras y Protectoras</b>, con el que la <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/por-que-se-llama-tosferina-el-origen-del-nombre-de-esta-enfermedad-que-tiene-en-alerta-a-ecuador-JK9286391 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/sociedad/229-instituciones-educativas-costa-seguridad-CX9275756 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b>