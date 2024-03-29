Seguridad
Caso Metástasis | ¿Por qué es importante la agenda entregada por Carolina Jaume a Mayra Salazar?

Redacción

En su testimonio anticipado, Salazar detalló las condiciones en las que recibió la agenda y la información que contiene.

    Imagen referencial de Carolina Jaume (izq.) y Mayra Salazar (der.).( Composición Ecuavisa )
La sorpresa fue general cuando Mayra Salazar, durante su testimonio anticipado, confirmó que Carolina Jaume le entregó información clave para el caso Metástasis. Se trata de una libreta que recibió de manos de la presentadora de televisión, luego de ayudarle con un favor personal.

En diciembre de 2022, Jaume ingresó a prisión y pidió ayuda a Salazar para que no la pusieran en alguno de los pabellones, sino que la mantuvieran en el área administrativa hasta resolver su situación jurídica. Así lo hizo y, al salir, la presentadora de televisión le dio la agenda.

Esta es importante, pues "contendría información de los operadores del señor Xavier Jordán", indicó la excomunicadora de la Corte del Guayas.

¿Cómo recibió la agenda de Carolina Jaume?

Al iniciar su testimonio anticipado, Mayra Salazar explicó que esta se dividiría en dos partes. La primera, con información de las personas investigadas en Metástasis y la segunda, en la que se refirió a quien dirigía la justicia en Guayas y otras entidades públicas a escala nacional.

"Debo manifestar que el 19 de diciembre de 2022, una amiga fue privada de su libertad. A ella le serví y ayudé para que no sea ingresada en ningún pabellón y que la mantengan en el área administrativa hasta que resuelva su situación jurídica", relató Salazar.

"Esta persona estuvo privada de su libertad un día y al salir, obviamente, me agradeció el favor que le había hecho, y me comentó sus problemas personales. Incluso, me dijo que temía por su vida y que si en algún momento a ella le llegaba a pasar algo, haga pública una agenda que me fue entregada en ese momento (...) Es ahora que yo estoy privada de mi libertad que he entregado esa agenda a la Fiscalía, la misma que contendría información de los operadores del señor Xavier Jordan", contó la procesada.

En ese entonces, Jaume había sido detenida por una boleta de apremio. La razón fue obstaculizar el régimen de visitas al su expareja y padre de su hijo menor, Allan Zenk.

