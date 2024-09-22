Seguridad
Caso Metástasis | Los acusados siguen debatiendo el dictamen de la Fiscalía

Los procesados no aceptan los cargos y piden al juez que les dicte el sobreseimiento.

   
Este sábado los policías y guías penitenciarios acusados de formar parte de la red del narcotraficante Leandro Norero, respondieron al dictamen fiscal.

Sus argumentos se centraron en cuestionar el origen de los teléfonos de Norero, los chats extraídos y en otros casos alegaron que los señalan por menciones de terceros.

La defensa del exdirector del Servicio Penitenciario (SNAI), general Pablo Ramírez, dijo que la Fiscalía no hizo un trabajo completo.

“Es simplemente que en los chats lo mencionaron, nunca hay un chat con él, nunca hay una conversación con él, un espacio donde diga él dice qué. Solo está su nombre”, menciona José Charry, abogado de Pablo Ramírez

En la tarde intervinieron los abogados de las dos exintegrantes de la Comisión de Pacificación de las Cárceles, Claudia Garzón y Alejandra Delgado, a quienes la Fiscalía acusa de aprovechar su cargo para beneficiar a Norero.

Garzón mediante su defensa dijo que la Fiscalía no tomó en cuenta su accionar dentro de la Comisión Pacificadora.

“El objetivo principal era minimizar muertes, minimizar masacres”, dijo Claudia Garzón, excomisionada de Pacificación

El juez Manuel Cabrera informó que la audiencia se extenderá hasta este domingo con el último grupo de acusados.

Mientras tanto, la mañana de este domingo 22 de septiembre, la fiscal general Diana Salazar, ingresó a la audiencia vía telemática para ser parte de la reinstalación de la audiencia que continúa hoy.

