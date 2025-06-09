Seguridad
09 jun 2025 , 20:15

Los sospechosos del caso Jaguar son llamados a juicio por delincuencia organizada

El 18 de abril de 2025, 14 sujetos fueron detenidos por delincuencia organizada en el marco del caso Jaguar. 13 fueron llamados a juicio.

   
    Imagen referencial de la oficina de un juez. ( Freepik )
Fuente:
Propio
user placeholder

Redacción
Un operativo que se llevó a cabo el 18 de abril de 2024, terminó con la detención de grupo que sería parte de una estructura delictiva con nexos con cárteles extranjeros para cometer tráfico de drogas.

Tras un año de las detenciones en el caso Jaguar, la justicia llamó a juicio a trece involucrados, entre los que hay policías.

La instrucción fiscal se abrió en Napo por el robo perpetrado en abril de 2022 a la exSecretaría Técnica de Drogas de esa provincia, de donde se sustrajeron 2 350 kilos de clorhidrato de cocaína. Según lo explicado en la audiencia, el propósito era recuperar el alcaloide.

Los elementos de convicción presentados permitieron conocer que los procesados eran parte de una estructura delictiva que tenía vínculos con organizaciones y carteles extranjeros, principalmente con Wilmer S. F., alias Gato Farfán, líder de una estructura delictiva transnacional que enviaba droga desde Ecuador hacia México para el Cartel de Sinaloa.

La recuperación de la droga –por parte de la organización– se llevó a cabo, utilizando una camioneta doble cabina y vestimentas similares a las que usa la Policía. Por este hecho, posteriormente, tres personas fueron detenidas durante un operativo, entre ellas Juan O.

El procesado Olger O. (expolicía) habría ofrecido dádivas para que el camión con droga no sea revisado por agentes policiales, mientras que los otros procesados habrían recibido dinero y colaborado en la compra de los automotores en Quito, mismos que luego fueron trasladados al Tena para recuperar el estupefaciente.

Por su parte, Jorge S., primo de Juan O., habría recibido la transferencia del dinero para la adquisición de los vehículos. En cuanto a Shirley R., el Fiscal indicó que ella también habría receptado una parte del dinero en una heladería en Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas.

Esto se puso en conocimiento del Juez de la causa, a través de los elementos de convicción que constan en el expediente fiscal, que incluyen pericias, versiones, reportes financieros y tributarios, entre otros.

La organización delictiva que irá a juicio reclutaba a los policías al ofrecerles más de USD 100 000 o USD 200 000, lo que permitía a los criminales tener "acceso a información privilegiada" y evadir a las autoridades, según informó Víctor Herrera, policía en la Zona 8.

