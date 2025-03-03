Seguridad
03 mar 2025 , 10:33

Tres reos muertos y siete afectados por posible intoxicación en la cárcel de Machala

Este domingo, uniformados hallaron los tres cadáveres en sus celdas. Instantes después, siete presos presentaban síntomas como vómito y malestar general.

   
    Un contingente policial llegó a los exteriores de la cárcel de Machala tras los hechos de este domingo 2 de marzo.( Cortesía )
Tres reclusos de la cárcel de Machala fueron hallados muertos este domingo 2 de marzo en sus celdas, mientras otros siete presentaron síntomas de intoxicación. Los fallecidos fueron identificados como Leandro Jefferson Zuriaga González, Pedro Luis Arroyo Matamba y Andrés Alejandro Argüello Arrobo.

Según información preliminar, el hallazgo se produjo alrededor de las 18:20, cuando personal militar y un guía penitenciario escucharon ruidos inusuales en un pabellón. Tras revisar las celdas, encontraron a los tres reos sin signos vitales y procedieron a trasladar los cuerpos al patio para su verificación.

Los otros siete reos presentaron síntomas como vómito y malestar general. Todos recibieron atención por parte de personal del Ministerio de Salud Pública (MSP).

Las causas detrás de estos hechos aún no han sido esclarecidas. Las autoridades manejan varias hipótesis, incluyendo intoxicación o envenenamiento, y se encuentran realizando las pericias correspondientes para determinar el origen de los síntomas y las muertes. El Servicio Nacional de Atención Integral a Privados de Libertad (SNAI) no se había pronunciado sobre este caso hasta las 10:30 de este domingo 3 de marzo.

Las cárceles ecuatorianas han sido escenarios constantes de muertes y masacres. Más de 500 presos fueron asesinados entre 2021 y 2024 en las cárceles del país, la mayoría en una serie de matanzas carcelarias por disputas y enfrentamientos entre bandas criminales rivales.

Desde inicios de 2024, el presidente de la República, Daniel Noboa, ordenó la militarización de las cárceles como parte de las acciones bajo el conflicto armado interno que declaró el país contra las bandas criminales, que controlaban las prisiones más grandes y a las que se les pagó a catalogar desde el Gobierno como grupos terroristas.

