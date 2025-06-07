Seguridad
La Policía capturó a tres miembros de Los Tiguerones en Esmeraldas, vinculados a delitos graves

Alias Celsito ya había sido detenido anteriormente, el pasado 14 de marzo. La Policía reitera que dependerá de la audiencia de flagrancia si quedan otra vez libres.

   
    Tres integrantes de Los Tiguerones fueron capturados( Policía Nacional )
Tres presuntos integrantes del grupo delincuencial y catalogado como terrorista, Los Tiguerones, fueron aprehendidos la madrugada de este sábado 7 de junio, durante un allanamiento en el barrio Luis Vargas Torres, en el cantón Esmeraldas. Entre ellos se encuentra alias Celsito, señalado como líder de las operaciones del grupo en el sector de la ciudad.

Junto a él fueron detenidos alias Zurdo y alias Pepe, ambos aún adolescentes. Según información policial, ellos también estarían involucrados en varios delitos registrados en la zona urbana de Esmeraldas, incluyendo asesinatos, robos y extorsión. Durante el operativo se hallaron tres armas de fuego y varios cartuchos como evidencia.

Alias Celsito ya había sido detenido anteriormente, el pasado 14 de marzo, por el asesinato de un servidor policial. La Policía señaló que ahora todo queda en manos de la audiencia de flagrancia, en la que se determinará si los detenidos permanecen bajo arresto o recuperan la libertad.

Nueve mujeres explotadas sexualmente fueron rescatadas de un centro clandestino

La madrugada de este 7 de junio de 2025, nueve mujeres en condición de vulnerabilidad fueron rescatadas, tras un trabajo entre la Fiscalía General del Estado y la Policía Nacional.

Las víctimas habrían sido captadas con engaños desde su país de origen para ser explotadas sexualmente en el Valle de Los Chillos. En las imágenes que circulan en redes sociales se puede observar colchones, camas, cajoneras y dos maletas, que estarían en la habitación de las afectadas.

