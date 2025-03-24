Seguridad
24 mar 2025 , 16:05

Dos cadáveres mutilados fueron hallados el 22 y 23 de marzo en el noroeste de Guayaquil

Dos cuerpos humanos, mutilados en fundas, fueron hallados en Balerio Estacio y Socio Vivienda 1 este fin de semana. Agentes de Criminalística tuvieron que hurgar entre la basura.

   
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción y Televistazo
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Dos cadáveres mutilados fueron encontrados el sábado 22 y el domingo 23 de marzo en distintos sectores en el distrito Nueva Prosperina, noroeste de Guayaquil.

El primer hallazgo ocurrió en la cooperativa Balerio Estacio, en la vereda de la avenida Casuarina. Según testigos, los restos fueron abandonado un saco de yute con fundas.

El personal de Criminalística realizó el levantamiento del cadáver desmembrado y por el momento investigan la identidad de la víctima.

Le puede interesar: Tres adolescentes fueron asesinados en La Floresta, sur de Guayaquil

El domingo, el cadáver descuartizado de un hombre fue encontrado en un botadero de basura de Socio Vivienda 1, un día después que el Bloque de Seguridad Nacional hiciera un operativo en este plan habitacional, allanando 300 viviendas.

En esta ocasión, el cuerpo fue hallado dividido en cabeza, torso y extremidades, 400 metros más adelante del contenedor, en el que el lunes 17 de marzo, moradores encontraron las piezas humanas de tres personas en varios sacos.

Lea también: La disputa entre cinco facciones de Los Chone Killers incide en el aumento de muertes en Durán

Los agentes de Criminalística tuvieron que hurgar ayer entre la basura para detectar si no encontraban más cadáveres.

El distrito Nueva Prosperina, que encasilla al noroeste de Guayaquil, es el sector más violento de Ecuador. Se ha convertido en el blanco de una disputa entre grupos criminales, y que ya provocó una masacre, en la que murieron 22 personas el 6 de marzo.

Temas
crimen
Policía Nacional
asesinato
cadáveres desmembrados
cadáveres
cuerpos
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas