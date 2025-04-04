Seguridad
04 abr 2025 , 22:54

El cadáver de un hombre fue colgado de un puente en la Vía a Daule, Guayaquil

Según información preliminar, el cuerpo presentaba heridas de proyectiles.

   
  • El cadáver de un hombre fue colgado de un puente en la Vía a Daule, Guayaquil
    El cadáver fue colgado en un puente de la Vía a Daule.( Captura de video )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

La noche de este viernes 4 de abril, el cadáver de un hombre fue hallado colgado de un puente en la Vía a Daule, en el norte de Guayaquil. Según información preliminar, el cuerpo presentaba heridas provocadas por arma de fuego.

La escena macabra fue captada en imágenes por conductores. Agentes de Criminalística y Dinased acudieron al sitio para recoger el cuerpo y levantar indicios.

Lea también: Un hombre fue asesinado en el suroeste de Guayaquil tras ser perseguido

El cantón Guayaquil forma parte de la Zona 8, que está compuesta además por Samborondón y Durán. En los primeros tres meses del año se han cometido más de 900 asesinatos. En 2024, en el mismo periodo, se cometieron 495 crímenes.

En todo el país, entre enero y marzo de 2025, se perpetraron 2 353 homicidios intencionales. En el mismo periodo del año pasado se cometieron 1 428 muertes violentas.

El jefe de Estado y hoy candidato presidencial, Daniel Noboa, ha decretado desde 2024 el estado de conflicto armado interno, para enfrentar a las bandas de crimen organizado, a quienes pasó a denominar como terroristas.

Revise además: Un hombre fue asesinado en un cangrejal de Sauces 6, Guayaquil

Las bandas criminales están detrás de la escalada de violencia que llevó a Ecuador a situarse en 2023 como el país de Latinoamérica con el índice más alto de homicidios, mientras que 2025 ha comenzado como el año más violento desde que se tiene registro, con un promedio de un asesinato por hora.

Temas
colgados
Guayaquil
Vía a Daule
Noticias
Recomendadas