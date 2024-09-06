Seguridad
Bucay en alerta: inseguridad pone en riesgo la economía local y el turismo

Los últimos hechos violentos mantienen en zozobra a los habitantes del cantón.

   
La creciente inseguridad en Bucay, cantón ubicado en la provincia de Guayas, deja a sus habitantes en un estado de preocupación y zozobra. Los recientes episodios de violencia han generado temores tanto entre los residentes como entre los comerciantes, quienes están inquietos por el impacto que estos hechos podrían tener en la economía local y el turismo.

El incidente más reciente ocurrió en la madrugada de este jueves, cuando un establecimiento comercial en la zona céntrica de Bucay, cerca del parque de La Madre, fue atacado por delincuentes que dispararon contra el local. Este ataque se suma a una serie de eventos violentos que afectan la tranquilidad del cantón.

“La situación es alarmante", señala un residente. “Primero los explosivos en los cajeros automáticos la semana pasada, y ahora disparos contra un local. Estamos aterrorizados. Nos preocupa no solo nuestra seguridad, sino también el impacto que esto pueda tener en el turismo y la economía local.”

La Policía ha implementado estrategias y operativos con agentes motorizados en colaboración con los cantones aledaños. A pesar de estos esfuerzos, el jefe policial de Bucay, Víctor Alfonso, admite que las extorsiones han aumentado considerablemente en los últimos días.

La Policía menciona que existe una disminución en los robos de vehículos y a personas, pero las extorsiones siguen en aumento. La preocupación entre los comerciantes es palpable, pues la ola de violencia no solo afecta su seguridad personal, sino que también amenaza la estabilidad económica del cantón.

Los residentes de Bucay esperan que las autoridades refuercen las medidas de seguridad, incluyendo el incremento de patrullajes y la posible intervención de las fuerzas militares, ya que temen que la situación empeore.

