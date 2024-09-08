Una balacera en la parroquia Eloy Alfaro, Manta, dejó dos fallecidos y tres heridos

Una <b>balacera </b>en la parroquia Eloy Alfaro, perteneciente al cantón <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/manta target=_blank>Manta</a>, provincia de Manabí, dejó dos personas fallecidas y tres heridos la tarde de este domingo 8 de septiembre de 2024. Un grupo de<b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/asesinato-taxista-manta-montecristi-manabi-BJ7931047 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/21-8-2024-funcionario-asesinado-hospital-manta-choneros-CI7875949 target=_blank></a>