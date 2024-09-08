Seguridad
Una balacera en la parroquia Eloy Alfaro, Manta, dejó dos fallecidos y tres heridos

Los asesinatos no paran en Manta y ya pasan los 200 en lo que va del 2024.

   
Una balacera en la parroquia Eloy Alfaro, perteneciente al cantón Manta, provincia de Manabí, dejó dos personas fallecidas y tres heridos la tarde de este domingo 8 de septiembre de 2024.

Un grupo de personas se encontraba sentado en unas bancas cerca de una cancha deportiva cuando desconocidos que se movilizaban en una motocicleta abrieron fuego.

Escenas de dolor se vivieron en el sitio por parte de familiares.

Mientras, la Policía llegó al lugar para levantar información y ubicar a los sicarios.

Los asesinatos no paran en Manta. Apenas el 2 de septiembre dos taxistas fueron acribillados en menos de media hora. Ya se contabilizan más de 209 víctimas en lo que va del 2024.

Mientras, el 4 de septiembre el presidente Daniel Noboa entregó en Manta 139 camionetas nuevas y operativas para la Policía Nacional.

