Seguridad
15 jun 2025 , 17:04

Un hombre fue acribillado en la ciudadela Universitaria de Portoviejo

La víctima fue identificada como Gonzalo Zamora. Aunque era periodista de profesión, no trabajaba en medios de comunicación. Laboró en el Ministerio del Ambiente.

   
    Las autoridades no han confirmado aún el móvil del asesinato ni posibles vinculaciones de la víctima con hechos delictivos.( Cortesía El Diario )
Un hombre fue asesinado a tiros la mañana de este domingo 15 de junio en la ciudadela Universitaria, en Portoviejo. La víctima, identificada como Gonzalo Fabricio Zamora Loor, se movilizaba en un vehículo gris cuando fue interceptado por sicarios entre las calles Italia y Álamos.

Según información preliminar de la Policía, Zamora alcanzó a abrir la puerta del automóvil en un intento por huir, pero fue alcanzado por los disparos.

Aunque era periodista de profesión, no trabajaba en medios de comunicación; en cambio, desempeñó funciones en instituciones públicas como el Ministerio del Ambiente, Agua y Transición Ecológica (Maate).

Al lugar del crimen acudieron agentes de Criminalística y de la Fiscalía para levantar el cadáver y recopilar indicios. El cuerpo fue trasladado a la morgue de Manta para la autopsia correspondiente.

El hecho ha causado conmoción en la capital manabita, una provincia donde la violencia no da tregua: en lo que va del año se han registrado más de 500 asesinatos.

Las autoridades no han confirmado aún el móvil del asesinato ni posibles vinculaciones de la víctima con hechos delictivos.

