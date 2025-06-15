Un hombre fue acribillado en la ciudadela Universitaria de Portoviejo

Un hombre fue asesinado a tiros la mañana de este domingo 15 de junio en la ciudadela Universitaria, en <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/balacera-portoviejo-asesinato-hombres-parques-GF9430459 target=_blank>Portoviejo</a></b>. La víctima, identificada como Gonzalo Fabricio Zamora Loor, se movilizaba en un <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/funcionario-municipio-portoviejo-asesinado-casa-HA9301889 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/portoviejo-hombre-asesinado-frente-tumba-padre-XX9167819 target=_blank></a></b>