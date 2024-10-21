Seguridad
Militares y policías hallan armas en una gallera clandestina de Jama, Manabí

Los uniformados también hallaron dos motocicletas reportadas como robadas. Los hombres tenían tres escopetas y un revólver.

   
    Imagen de armas decomisadas en una gallera de Jama, Manabí.( Fuerzas Armadas )
Una gallera clandestina del cantón Jama de Manabí fue escenario de un operativo policial y militar, el sábado 19 de octubre.

Los uniformados aprehendieron a dos hombres, a quienes le encontraron armas de fuego, municiones y vehículos robados.

El Bloque de Seguridad halló dos motocicletas reportadas como robadas. Los detenidos tenían en su poder tres escopetas y un revólver.

Además, encontraron 14 municiones de calibre 12. Los hombres, identificados como Navigio S. y Roby C., fueron procesados tanto por receptación y tenencia y porte de armas de fuego.

Ambos delitos son penados con menos de dos años de cárcel, describe el Código Orgánico Integral Penal (COIP).

