05 sep 2023 , 06:46

Un agente metropolitano de Machala es asesinado dentro de la comisaría municipal

Televistazo y Redacción

Sería el segundo agente municipal asesinado en Machala en menos de tres meses.

Mientras jugaba cartas con un compañero, después de su jornada de trabajo, fue asesinado con tres tiros el agente de control municipal de Machala, Cristhian Castro.

Según los testigos, un tipo que se movilizaba en una motocicleta ingresó a las instalaciones de la Unidad de Seguridad y Vigilancia de la comisaría municipal de la capital bananera, ubicada a unos 30 metros del Comando de Policía de El Oro y ejecutó al funcionario.

Su compañero resultó herido y fue trasladado a una casa de salud. De acuerdo a un testigo, el perpetrador llegó al lugar "sumamente bien vestido", y comenzó a disparar.

Los familiares llegaron al lugar, entre gritos y lágrimas pedían justicia. Agentes de Criminalística recogieron 3 restos de bala de pistola.

Este sería el segundo agente de control municipal de Machala asesinado en tres meses. En pasado junio, murió acribillado Gabriel Ayoví fuera de la Gobernación de El Oro.

En aquella ocasión, sujetos armados que se movilizaban en una motocicleta interceptaron al agente y le dispararon en varias ocasiones.

