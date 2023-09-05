Un agente metropolitano de Machala es asesinado dentro de la comisaría municipal

Mientras jugaba cartas con un compañero, <b>después de su jornada de trabajo,</b> fue<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/asesinatos-cementerios-duran-sala-velacion-daule-JX5909759 target=_blank> asesinado con tres tiros </a></b>el agente de control municipal de Machala, Cristhian Castro. Según los testigos, <b>un tipo que se</b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/circo-machala-parque-juegos-mecanicos-DJ5865577 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/nina-moto-pinas-oro-accidente-AC5712147 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b>