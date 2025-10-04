Seguridad
04 oct 2025 , 17:25

Un abuelo prostituía a su nieto menor de edad con discapacidad mental en Quito

El adulto mayor fue denunciado por su propia hija, madre del menor. El victimario fue sentenciado a 21 años de cárcel

   
    Imagen referencial para graficar al adulto mayor sentenciado.( Fiscalía )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Redacción
La Fiscalía General del Estado dio a conocer la noche del viernes 3 de octubre de 2025 un caso en el que un abuelo prostituía a su nieto con discapacidad mental, quien además era menor de edad al momento de cometer el delito.

El Ministerio Público relató que la primera agresión ocurrió en junio de 2016.

En ese entonces, Pedro Oswaldo M. C., el abuelo, estaba convaleciente en el domicilio de su hija, tras un accidente de tránsito. Cuando lo visitó su amigo, Wilson H., el ahora sentenciado aprovechó que se encontraba solo con su nieto y lo obligó a mantener contacto sexual con su amigo, mientras él observaba y, posteriormente, participaba.

La agresión se repitió en noviembre del mismo año, en la licorería de Wilson H., ubicada en la avenida Napo, en el sur de Quito. Luego, ambos adultos trasladaban al menor, que tiene retraso mental leve, hasta una discoteca, donde lo ofrecían por USD 2 ó USD 3.

El adulto mayor generó sentimientos de culpa en el adolescente, repitiéndole en varias ocasiones que si contaba lo sucedido “le iban a llevar preso”. Con ello mantuvo el secreto, lo que provocó en la víctima estrés postraumático, evasión de la realidad y cambios de comportamiento, los cuales fueron detectados por su madre, quien finalmente denunció los hechos.

Pedro Oswaldo M. C. fue sentenciado a 21 años y cuatro meses de cárcel.

Temas
menor de edad
prostitución
Sentencia
Discapacidad mental
abuelo
nieto
Fiscalía
Quito
Noticias
