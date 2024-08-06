Seguridad
Sicarios dispararon unas 60 veces contra una pareja en Manta

El conductor murió, mientras que su acompañante resultó herida. Los atacantes usaron incluso un fusil.

   
    El ataque quedó registrado en video. Según las imágenes ocurrió alrededor de las 08:00. Los sicarios se transportaban en un carro que luego fue parcialmente quemado.( Cortesía )
Un hombre fue acribillado este martes 6 de agosto dentro de un carro en la parroquia Eloy Alfaro de Manta. La víctima iba en el vehículo junto a su pareja sentimental cuando fueron interceptados por un grupo de sicarios, quienes incluso usaron un fusil para cometer el crimen.

El coronel de la Policía Nacional Emerson Luna, quien es jefe del distrito Manta, indicó que los atacantes dispararon unas 60 veces.

El occiso fue identificado como Ronnie Javier Piguave Mendoza. Según Luna, era un mecánico. Por otra parte, el oficial indicó que la pareja de Piguave resultó herida, sin embargo, está fuera de peligro.

El ataque quedó registrado en video. Según las imágenes ocurrió alrededor de las 08:00. Los sicarios se transportaban en un carro que luego fue parcialmente quemado.

Piguave no registraba antecedentes penales.

Este nuevo crimen ha conmocionado Manta por la saña con la que actuaron los sicarios. La ciudad portuaria está militarizada desde hace varios meses, pero los crímenes no cesan.

