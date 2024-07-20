Seguridad
20 jul 2024 , 11:42

Un presunto delincuente fue abatido en la avenida Perimetral, en Guayaquil

Entre los indicios levantados están dos armas de fuego, un cuchillo y dos mochilas.

   
  • Un presunto delincuente fue abatido en la avenida Perimetral, en Guayaquil
    En el sitio se levantaron indicios tras el hecho violento. ( Policía Nacional )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

La Policía Nacional abatió a un presunto delincuente en las avenidas Perimetral y Sexta, en Guayaquil, la mañana de este sábado 20 de julio de 2024.

La entidad policial recibió la alerta de un robo a los pasajeros de un bus por parte de sujetos armados.

Tras encontrárselos, indica la Policía, estos apuntaron a los uniformados. No obstante, los gendarmes dispararon antes como parte del uso legítimo de la fuerza e hirieron a uno de los antisociales.

LEA: La Policía abatió a un presunto delincuente en Ventanas, Los Ríos

LEA: Un presunto delincuente fue abatido en el sur de Guayaquil, después de disparar contra una persona

La herida le provocó la muerte posteriormente. Agentes llegaron al sitio para realizar las investigaciones del caso.

Entre los indicios levantados están dos armas de fuego, un cuchillo y dos mochilas.

El 18 de julio, la Policía también abatió a un presunto delincuente en el sur de Guayaquil. Mientras que el 19 de julio también sucedió lo mismo con un sujeto en el cantón Ventanas, provincia de Los Ríos.

LEA: Quito: Un delincuente fue abatido y tres más fueron detenidos en el Redondel del Ciclista

Temas
robo
disparos
armas de fuego
delincuente abatido
avenida Perimetral
Policía Nacional
Guayaquil
Noticias
Recomendadas