Seguridad
18 jul 2024 , 08:56

Nuevo sicariato en un Durán intervenido por militares

Un hombre fue acribillado en El Recreo. Este miércoles 17 de julio, el presidente Daniel Noboa anunció que se iban a reforzar los operativos contra las organizaciones criminales.

   
  • Nuevo sicariato en un Durán intervenido por militares
    La víctima fue acribillada en El Recreo.( Cortesía )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Un hombre fue asesinado la mañana de este jueves 18 de julio en El Recreo, parroquia de Durán, donde este miércoles estuvo el presidente de la República, Daniel Noboa, y anunció que se iban a reforzar los operativos contra las organizaciones criminales.

El jefe de Estado había advertido de efectos "drásticos" en ese municipio guayasense, sin embargo, este jueves los duraneños no observaban ni policías ni militares.

Lea también: The New Yorker también recogió la denuncia del alcalde de Durán

En la víspera, Noboa llegó con tanquetas militares y cientos de agentes de la Policía Nacional y las Fuerzas Aradas para anunciar que la fuerza pública y distintos ministerios estarán "el tiempo que sea necesario para acabar con las mafias".

"No se sorprendan si lo que viene es drástico. Solo prepárense, que las mafias tienen las horas contadas. El tiempo de los Glas y los Muentes se acabó", enfatizó el mandatario.

En lo que va del año, Durán reporta más de 250 asesinatos, que el Gobierno ha atribuido a disputas por territorio entre las bandas criminales Chonekillers y Latin Kings. Según la Policía, ambos grupos criminales buscan el control del tráfico de drogas a gran y pequeña escala.

Desde inicios de año, Noboa elevó la lucha contra el crimen organizado a la categoría de conflicto armado interno, con el que pasó a catalogar a las bandas criminales como grupos terroristas y actores beligerantes no estatales.

Revise además: Daniel Noboa se instalará una semana en Durán para liderar acciones contra el crimen organizado

A las bandas del crimen organizado, dedicadas principalmente al narcotráfico, se les atribuye la ola de violencia que azota a Ecuador y que le ha llevado a figurar como el país con más homicidios per cápita, al registrar 47,2 por cada 100 000 habitantes en 2023, según el Observatorio Ecuatoriano de Crimen Organizado (OECO).

Temas
Daniel Noboa
Duran
Noticias
Recomendadas