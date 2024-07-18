Seguridad
18 jul 2024 , 20:12

Autoridades de Panamá detuvieron a integrantes de Los Choneros y Los Lobos en la selva del Darién

Los ecuatorianos constan en un grupo de 99 extranjeros detenidos en la última semana. Los agentes que controlan la frontera panameña tratan de frenar el paso de los indocumentados, con una cerca de 4.7 kilómetros.

   
Autoridades panameñas detectaron el ingreso de ecuatorianos con antecedentes penales por la Selva del Darién. Según la Secretaría Nacional de Frontera (Senafront) los compatriotas están vinculados a organizaciones criminales que operan en el país.

"Tres alertas de personas vinculadas con las bandas Los Choneros y Los Lobos. También un sujeto de nacionalidad colombiana que es desmovilizado de las FARC, que ha sido detectado en las pruebas biométricas, en delitos relacionados con tráfico de armas, de drogas, de migrantes y de homicidios", dijo Héctor de Sedas, subcomisionado de la Senafront, en una rueda de prensa.

Le puede interesar: En la frontera entre México y Estados Unidos, las autoridades identificaron cuatro organizaciones criminales que amenazan la vida de los migrantes

Los ecuatorianos constan en un grupo de 99 extranjeros detenidos en la última semana. En la selva, la Senafront trata de frenar el paso de los indocumentados. Instalaron un cerco metálico de 4.7 kilómetros con el fin de que el tránsito de personas se desvíe por un solo corredor, sobre el cual se aspira tener un mejor control y atención humanitaria.

"Solamente tenemos una manga hecha, vamos a tener hasta tres mangas; es la intención de nosotros. Es para mandar un mensaje, que solo se va a transitar por una sola ruta, y que es la ruta que vamos a tener autorizada. Vamos a tener presencia en esos lugares", detalló Luis Gobea, director de Senafront.

Lea también: Los migrantes ecuatorianos, solicitantes de refugio, enfrentan dificultades en Nueva York, Estados Unidos

Sin embargo, para la organización Human Rights Watch (HRW), la colocación de un cerco metálico es una medida poco efectiva, debido a que esta frontera, que une a Colombia y Panamá, tiene una extensión de 266 kilómetros.

Martina Rápido, investigadora de la organización no gubernamental, dijo que ambos países no tienen un control efectivo de esa zona, y que lo que podría provocar esta decisión es la generación de nuevas rutas, que pueden ser más peligrosas para los migrantes.

El presidente electo de Panamá, José Raúl Molino, ofreció el cierre de pasos por el Darién y la repatriación de migrantes.

Temas
Criminales
Delincuencia organizada
migración
los choneros
los lobos
Selva del Darién
Panamá
Noticias
