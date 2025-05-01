Quito
01 may 2025 , 06:50

"Ayuda, ayuda": video captó violento asalto a un joven en San Juan de Calderón

Habitantes y comerciantes del sector dicen que la inseguridad se ha tomado San Juan de Calderón.

   
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Televistazo y Redacción
Un video de una cámara de seguridad registró un violento asalto a un joven en la calle Pío XII en San Juan de Calderón, norte de Quito.

El joven camina durante la madrugada y un vehículo se estaciona más adelante, salen dos hombres y lo abordan. Entre gritos se resiste al asalto. "Ayuda, ayuda", grita. Lo arrojan al piso, le despojan de sus pertenencias e incluso lo golpean hasta que un vecino grita y se van.

"No sabemos si le querían secuestrar o simplemente le quisieron robar", comentó una moradora.

"Es un barrio súper peligroso"

Habitantes y comerciantes del sector dicen que la inseguridad se ha tomado San Juan de Calderón. "Es un barrio súper peligroso, hay tanta delincuencia, asaltan, roban. Hay mucho robo a locales", manifiesta una vecina.

En un video se observa a un hombre pateando los seguros de las puertas de los negocios para ver si los puede vulnerar. En otra grabación se ve a dos motorizados tomar fotos a los locales comerciales.

La inseguridad no para en San Juan de Calderón

El pasado 22 de marzo de 2025, desconocidos arrojaron una bomba molotov en una tienda de San Juan de Calderón. Los propietarios contaron que el ataque se dio por no pagar vacunas a los delincuentes.

Y el 1 de abril, un hombre fue asesinado con una puñalada en la cabeza en el barrio Ecuador, que colinda con la parte occidental de San Juan de Calderón.

Temas
delincuencia
inseguridad
asalto
joven
video
Quito
San Juan de Calderón
Noticias
