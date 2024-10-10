Quito
10 oct 2024 , 20:05

Tres autos quedaron atrapados en deslizamiento de tierra en Guayllabamba por desbordamiento del río Pisque

La Panamericana Norte estará cerrada hasta que la vía quede expedita al tránsito

   
    La Panamericana Norte se encuentra cerrada por un deslizamiento de tierra. ( Tomada de Radio Súper Estación Latina )
Las intensas lluvias de la tarde y noche de este jueves 10 de octubre provocaron el desbordamiento del río Pisque. Esto desencadenó un deslizamiento de tierra en la parroquia de Guayllabamba, nororiente de Quito, y el kilómetro 28 de la Panamericana Norte se encuentra cerrada.

El ECU 911 informó que tres vehículos quedaron atrapados entre el lodo, pero fueron puestos a buen recaudo.

La vía estará cerrada hasta que finalicen las tareas de limpieza en el lugar. Maquinaria de Panavial colabora en el sitio. Asimismo, los bomberos del cantón Pedro Moncayo y elementos de la Policía Nacional atienden la emergencia.

La carga vehicular se desvía por Cayambe como ruta alterna.

Horas antes, por las lluvias, hubo acumulación de agua en diferentes sectores de Quito como La Mena 2, La Cocha, Centro Histórico, La Vicentina, La Villaflora y Solanda.

