Quito
31 dic 2024 , 12:36

La recolección de basura en Quito será solo hasta las 18:00 de este martes 31 de diciembre

Emaseo y Epmmop pidieron a la ciudadanía no quemar monigotes en el espacio público, vías o parques porque afecta su durabilidad. Evite multas por incumplir la normativa.

   
  • La recolección de basura en Quito será solo hasta las 18:00 de este martes 31 de diciembre
    Imagen referencial para graficar la recolección de basura. ( QuitoInforma )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

La recolección de basura en Quito se realizará hasta las 18:00 de este martes 31 de diciembre debido a las vías que estarán cerradas por las festividades de Fin de Año y Año Nuevo.

El servicio se reanudará pasada la medianoche del 1 de enero de 2025.

1 289 obreros de Emaseo realizarán los trabajos de limpieza de vías, especialmente para garantizar las condiciones óptimas para la circulación vehicular.

LEA: El sonido del ferrocarril volvió a retumbar en Chimbacalle luego de cinco años

Emaseo y Epmmop pidieron a la ciudadanía no quemar monigotes en el espacio público, vías o parques porque afecta su durabilidad.

El fuego y los combustibles generan la pérdida de propiedades del pavimento que, sumado a las condiciones climáticas, la carga vehicular trae como consecuencia la aparición de baches en los sitios afectados.

El Municipio sanciona con el 50 % de un salario básico unificado (USD 225) a la persona que queme basura, papeles, envases y otros elementos a cielo abierto. Así también, colocar material inflamable en los contenedores de superficie “destruir contenedores o mobiliario urbano instalado para la recolección de residuos”, conlleva una multa de USD 920.

LEA: Quito: los centros de matriculación de Quitumbe y Bicentenario no atenderán el 31 de diciembre

Temas
quema de monigotes
Fin de Año
recolección de basura
31 de diciembre
Municipio de Quito
Epmmop
Emaseo
Quito
Noticias
Recomendadas