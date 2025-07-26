Quito
Quito: tres locales fueron clausurados en La Mariscal por problemas de permisos y licencias

La intervención se realizó frente a los problemas de consumo de alcohol, inseguridad y desorden en un sector estratégico para la vida nocturna y turística

   
    La intervención de las fuerzas del orden en La Mariscal. ( Cortesía del Municipio )
El Municipio de Quito ejecutó un operativo interinstitucional, en el sector La Mariscal. Su objetivo es apoyar la seguridad y garantizar el orden en esta zona de alta concurrencia y prevenir el consumo de alcohol en espacios públicos y fortalecer la convivencia ciudadana.

Se retiraron 32 litros de licor, 31 vehículos (cuatro sancionados), se destruyeron 623 cajetillas de cigarrillos, se retiró a 53 personas (cuatro sancionadas por libar en espacio público), se clausuraron tres establecimientos (LUAE y PAF) y se registraron 42 ciudadanos mediante control CAMEX.

Esta intervención se realizó frente a los problemas de consumo de alcohol, inseguridad y desorden en La Mariscal, un sector estratégico para la vida nocturna y turística. Se busca prevenir delitos, reducir riesgos y recuperar espacios públicos seguros para residentes, comerciantes y visitantes.

La coordinación estuvo a cargo del Municipio de Quito con la Secretaría General de Seguridad y Gestión de Riesgos, la Agencia Metropolitana de Control, la Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito, la Secretaría de Salud y la Empresa Pública Metropolitana de Seguridad, con el apoyo de las Fuerzas Armadas y la Policía Nacional.

