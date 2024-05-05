Quito
05 may 2024 , 17:03

Quito: un siniestro de tránsito en la Ruta Viva dejó cuatro heridos

user placeholder

Redacción

Ocurrió al mediodía de este domingo 5 de mayo de 2024, a la altura del ingreso a Lumbisí, informó el Cuerpo de Bomberos de Quito

  • Quito: un siniestro de tránsito en la Ruta Viva dejó cuatro heridos
    Imagen del sitio en donde se reportó la emergencia en la Ruta Viva. ( Cortesía del Cuerpo de Bomberos de Quito )
Fuente:
Registro

Un siniestro de tránsito se reportó, al mediodía de este domingo 5 de mayo de 2024 en la Ruta Viva, a la altura del ingreso a Lumbisí, oriente de la capital, informó el Cuerpo de Bomberos de Quito.

"Nuestro equipo brinda atención prehospitalaria a cuatro personas afectadas", informó la entidad en su cuenta de X.

La vía estuvo parcialmente habilitada. Ayer también hubo otros dos incidentes en la Ruta Viva. Uno ocurrió en la intersección con la Intervalles. En las fotografías publicadas en X, los casacas rojas mostraron a un vehículo volcado en la calzada. Además, los ocupantes del automotor fueron atendidos por dos ambulancias.

En horas de la madrugada se dio otro siniestro en la misma ruta, a la altura de Lumbisí, según lo reportó la Cruz Roja Ecuatoriana. La entidad también publicó fotos y se puede observar a un auto blanco chocado. "Nuestro personal humanitario brindó atención prehospitalaria", señaló.

Le puede interesar: Una persona falleció en un siniestro múltiple de tránsito en Machachi, Pichincha

Temas
heridos
Ruta Viva
siniestro de tránsito
ECU 911
Quito
Noticias
Recomendadas