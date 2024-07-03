Quito
Quito: La Policía recuperó un vehículo reportado como robado tras persecución y balacera

Dos personas, un hombre y una mujer, fueron detenidos en la persecución.

    Imagen del vehículo reportado como robado. ( Policía )
La Policía Nacional logró recuperar un vehículo reportado como robado tras una persecución y un cruce de balas en la avenida Simón Bolívar, en el norte de Quito.

En el vehículo reportado como robado se movilizaban dos personas: un hombre y una mujer. La entidad policial indicó que los ocupantes, al notar la presencia de los gendarmes, procedieron a huir.

En este escenario se produjo una "persecución ininterrumpida" e incluso los sospechosos realizaron disparos contra los uniformados.

La Policía también respondió con disparos para neutralizar el ataque. En imágenes compartidas en redes sociales se pudo ver cómo el vidrio trasero del vehículo terminó destruido.

Al final, los dos sospechosos fueron detenidos y puestos a órdenes de Fiscalía.

El vehículo blanco tenía la placa de la provincia de Imbabura.

