Quito | Las lluvias y el sismo produjeron un hundimiento en una casa de salud

Las autoridades evalúan la extensión de los daños.

   
    Autoridades revisan el hundimiento en los exteriores de la casa de salud.( COE Metropolitano )
Las lluvias y el efecto del sismo en Esmeraldas provocaron un agujero en los exteriores de una casa de salud en el sector de San Carlos, norte de Quito, la mañana de este viernes 25 de abril.

El evento no dejó personas heridas, pero sí movilizó al COE Metropolitano para una inspección técnica en el lugar.

Las autoridades determinarán la extensión de los daños causados.

En la víspera se presentaron intensas lluvias en Quito. Las precipitaciones continuaron la madrugada de este viernes, e incluso hubo una tormenta eléctrica.

Luego, a las 06:44 se registró un sismo de magnitud 6.0 en Esmeraldas que se sintió en la capital. No se han reportado más novedades en Quito por el movimiento telúrico.

