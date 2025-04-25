Quito | Las lluvias y el sismo produjeron un hundimiento en una casa de salud

Las <b>lluvias y el efecto del sismo en Esmeraldas </b>provocaron un agujero en los exteriores de una casa de salud en el sector de San Carlos, <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito target=_blank>norte de Quito</a>, la mañana de este viernes 25 de abril. El evento<b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/quito-deslizamiento-tierra-luz-barrios-calderon-AX9231031 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/quito-inundacion-desbordamiento-quebrada-fuertes-lluvias-24-abril-KY9212783 target=_blank></a>